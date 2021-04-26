Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $332.07 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $147.54 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

