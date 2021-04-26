Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.94 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

