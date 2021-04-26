Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $232.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.54. The company has a market capitalization of $627.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

