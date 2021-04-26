Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $179.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

