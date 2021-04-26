Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.44

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 24353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.