Veolia Environnement S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veolia Environnement in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veolia Environnement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEOEY. DZ Bank raised Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.