Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE VNE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 57.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

