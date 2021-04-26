Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.79

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.79 and last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 24031 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,353,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vericel by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $2,466,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vericel by 34.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $991,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

