VeriCoin Trading Up 2.7% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $7,537.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,772.83 or 1.00264851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00041169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000982 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001887 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,602,786 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

