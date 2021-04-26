Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Veritiv worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTV. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE VRTV traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.49 million, a PE ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

