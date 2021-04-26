Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $217.90 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $222.85.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.