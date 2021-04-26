Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $253.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.21.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

