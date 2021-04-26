VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Up 117.5% Over Last Week

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $187.45 million and approximately $203,045.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00005591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 117.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00283119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $545.22 or 0.01006909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.00734296 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00025529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,257.44 or 1.00202071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,917,037 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

