Viacoin Price Tops $1.68 on Top Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00454887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,984 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

