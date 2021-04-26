ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Moffett Nathanson

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

VIAC traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $41.47. 635,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,607,922. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

