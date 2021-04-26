Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin Sells 20,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,829.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $332,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,010. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

