Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $332,600.00 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,195.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $330,800.00.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

