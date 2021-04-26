Viberate 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.95 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a market capitalization of $20.84 million and $1.95 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00065599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.77 or 0.00750409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00094746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.00 or 0.07891168 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

