VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $33.50

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $33.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 226,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,664. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,532,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,411,000 after acquiring an additional 603,425 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.