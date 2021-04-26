VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $40.36 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $40.36 million and $3.59 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00742108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00094713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.57 or 0.07419398 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

