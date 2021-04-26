Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidya has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00060715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00743559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00094699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.57 or 0.07403637 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

