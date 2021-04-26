Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

VMD stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

