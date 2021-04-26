Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million.

TSE VMD opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$467.62 million and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.29. Viemed Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.19.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

