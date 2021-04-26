VIG One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,535.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $3,535.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000169 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,405.05 or 0.13897222 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001175 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,891,314 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

