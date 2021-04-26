Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VCISY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03. Vinci has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

