Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 430.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

