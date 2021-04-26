Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

