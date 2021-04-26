Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

NYSE:V traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $168.55 and a 12-month high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

