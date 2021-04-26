Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.
NYSE:V traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $451.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $168.55 and a 12-month high of $231.82.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after acquiring an additional 682,741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
