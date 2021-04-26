Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down to $17.49

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $16.69. Vistra shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 62,019 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.