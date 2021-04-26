Vitae Market Capitalization Reaches $31.85 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. Vitae has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 537.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

