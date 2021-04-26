Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.63 ($37.22).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €0.79 ($0.93) on Monday, hitting €29.42 ($34.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,697,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.58.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

