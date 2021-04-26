Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $169.39 and a 1-year high of $261.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.