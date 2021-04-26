VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

