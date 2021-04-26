VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZIO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
VIZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
