VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VZIO. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

VIZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Eugene Russell sold 265,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $5,188,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

