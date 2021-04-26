VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

