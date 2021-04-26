VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

VZIO opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438 in the last ninety days.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

