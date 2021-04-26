VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

VZIO stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 341,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $6,690,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

