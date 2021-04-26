VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $165.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.58.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

