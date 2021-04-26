Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Down 2.9%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 4,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 24,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $977,674.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,722,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock worth $2,796,164. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.