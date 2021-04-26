Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.82 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

