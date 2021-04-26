Vortex Defi Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $482,390.80 and approximately $66,091.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.