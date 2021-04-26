Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Commerzbank

Stock analysts at Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vossloh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vossloh stock remained flat at $$51.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares. Vossloh has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $51.25.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

