VoteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $69,608.95 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $69,608.95 and approximately $1,109.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.01 or 0.00411107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.00155943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.84 or 0.00236206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005617 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,615,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

