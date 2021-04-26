VouchForMe Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,531.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00061718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00746668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00093790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.07385285 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

IPL is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.