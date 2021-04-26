Vox.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $993,513.11 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $118.31 or 0.00222031 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $993,513.11 and $362,243.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 12,533 coins and its circulating supply is 8,398 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance

