Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.59

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded flat against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00006742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $63.07 million and $451,329.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,600 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

