Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 60.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $3.23 or 0.00006005 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $56.70 million and $302,671.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,600 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.