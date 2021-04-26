W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Increased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 863.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after buying an additional 420,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after acquiring an additional 123,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $122,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

