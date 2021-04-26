W. R. Berkley (WRB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB):

4/22/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – W. R. Berkley had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

3/9/2021 – W. R. Berkley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

3/2/2021 – W. R. Berkley was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Get W R Berkley Co alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for W R Berkley Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W R Berkley Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.