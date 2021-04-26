Wagerr (WGR) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $24.37 million and $63,804.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.34 or 0.01279205 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,234,211 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.